Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Rockies.

Smith has secured at least one hit in each of his first four starts of the season and has home runs in back-to-back games. The 2016 first-round pick has slashed at least .250/.335/.465 in each of his first four MLB seasons and remains one of the more consistent offensive catchers in the league.