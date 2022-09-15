Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to Arizona.
A number of the Dodgers' regular starters sat out the contest, but Smith started at DH and slotted into the No. 3 spot in the order. He boomed a 465-foot solo homer in the fourth inning for Los Angeles' first run, and Trayce Thompson followed with his own long ball to tie the score. Smith is up to 22 homers and a career-high 85 RBI through 513 plate appearances this season. He trails Cal Raleigh by one homer for the lead in that category among big-league backstops.