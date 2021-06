Smith went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Smith put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning, plating a pair of runs with a 367-foot homer to right field. He collected two more base knocks in the contest for his second three-hit performance of the season. Smith has gone deep three times in his past seven games, slashing .333/.462/.857 with six RBI and only two strikeouts over that span.