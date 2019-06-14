Dodgers' Will Smith: Still mashing in Triple-A
Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Smith has gotten right back to his hot-hitting ways for Oklahoma City since he was sent down June 6, as this was the second straight game he's left the yard in the first inning. His Triple-A slash line is an impressive .285/.398/.557 to go along with 10 homers and 34 RBI, so he's maintaining a strong case that he should be back with the big club at some point, especially considering he fared well at the dish in his brief stint this season with six hits and two homers in 21 at-bats. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seems committed to the rotation of Austin Barnes and Russell Martin for the time being.
