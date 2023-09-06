Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to Miami.

Smith started the game as the Dodgers' DH but shifted to his usual spot behind the plate in the eighth inning as a replacement for Austin Barnes, who exited the contest after getting hit in the head on a backswing. Smith had already contributed a run-scoring single and a stolen base at that point, extending a modest three-game hitting streak. The All-Star catcher has been heating up of late, slashing .333/.375/.467 with a homer, two runs and two RBI over his past seven games.