Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith isn't starting Game 4 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Thursday.
Smith had a double with two RBI and three strikeouts in Wednesday's blowout win, and he'll get a breather for Game 4. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate Thursday.
