Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat Thursday
Smith isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith started each of the last two games and went 4-for-7 with a homer, two runs and two RBI. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
