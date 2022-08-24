site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat Wednesday
Smith isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Smith started the last six games and slashed .250/.308/.417 with a homer, a walk, eight RBI and three runs across that span. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
