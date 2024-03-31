Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Smith came through twice in run-scoring opportunities, knocking in a run with a single in the fifth inning and repeating the feat in the seventh. The All-Star catcher is off to a fine start to the campaign, collecting at least one hit in each of his first five games and slashing .455/.500/.545 with four RBI through 22 plate appearances. He's yet to sit out a contest and should have plenty of opportunities to produce this season while batting cleanup behind Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.