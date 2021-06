Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, an additional run and a strikeout at Los Angeles triumphed over Texas 12-1 Friday.

Smith doubled to lead off the third and scored on a Gavin Lux double before launching a solo home run to left off reliver Hyeon-Jong Yang the next inning. The homer was Smith's first since May 20 as his OPS has fallen from .879 to .831 in that time.