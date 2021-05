Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Los Angeles' 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Smith recorded an infield single in the second before parking a Merrill Kelly offering over the left field fence for a decisive home run to break a 2-2 tie. This was Smith's fifth homer of the year and third straight start with two hits, a stretch that his raised his slash line to .274/.375/.504.