Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Smith saved his hit for the bottom of the ninth inning, raking his homer down the left-field line to give the Dodgers the win. Smith has gone 4-for-14 in four games, seeing the majority of the playing time behind the dish while Austin Barnes is out with a groin injury. Smith is expected to return to Triple-A Oklahoma City when Barnes is activated, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

