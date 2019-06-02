Smith will go back to Triple-A Oklahoma City when Austin Barnes (groin) returns from the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Smith has started four of six games since getting called up after Barnes' injury, but manager Dave Roberts said that the 24-year-old will head back to Triple-A when Barnes returns. Barnes is eligible for activation June 7, so Smith should see a few more at-bats as the stopgap until then. He was lighting up Triple-A before his callup and made a good first impression at the dish and defensively, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Smith get another run with the big club somewhere down the line this season.