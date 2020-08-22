Smith (neck) will be activated off the injured list to start Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old took at-bats and saw time behind the plate at the alternate training site Friday, which proved to be the final step before returning from the bout of neck inflammation. Smith was off to a slow start with a .188/.341/.406 slash line through 41 plate appearances, while Austin Barnes has a 1.021 OPS in his past nine games. Smith should reclaim the primary role behind the plate, but there could be a more even split of playing time if his struggles persist.