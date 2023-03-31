Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Smith will not catch Saturday's contest against the Diamondbacks, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Roberts doesn't want Smith to catch three games in a row in the early part of the year. That means Austin Barnes will be behind the plate for the Dodgers on Saturday, and Roberts says they'll have more right-handed options in the lineup. Smith could end up being the DH, but it's also very possible he'll get a day off after playing in the first two contests.