Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Saturday's win against the Cubs that Smith (illness) won't play in Sunday's series finale and will undergo further testing, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Austin Barnes will once again be behind the plate. Smith has missed the last two games because of the undisclosed illness and will miss at least one more with Hoornstra believing that there could be a roster move coming. For now Smith is still considered day-to-day but the results of the testing will go a long way towards determining his status going forward.