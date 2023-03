Almonte (elbow) will face hitters Wednesday for the first time this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Almonte missed much of the second half last season with a right elbow injury, so the Dodgers have eased him into things this spring. It's not clear at this point when he might be game-ready or whether he'll be able to avoid an injured list stint to start the season. Almonte was quite a find for the Dodgers in 2022, sporting a 1.02 ERA over 33 relief appearances.