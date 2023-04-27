Almonte allowed four runs on two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Almonte entered the game with the Dodgers in a jam in the sixth inning, inheriting a two-on, one-out situation. He escaped by inducing a double play, but the right-hander was less effective in the following frame. He allowed four hitters to reach base, and all four came around to score, though two crossed the plate after Almonte departed. The veteran reliever has been charged with multiple runs in three of his 12 outings this season, including in two of his past three trips to the mound.