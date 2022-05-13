Almonte pitched two perfect innings and notched four strikeouts against the Phillies on Thursday.

Almonte spent his first four big-league seasons with Colorado before joining the Dodgers on a minor-league deal this spring. The right-hander was called up Thursday and looked great in his first game in a Dodgers uniform, retiring all six batters he faced, including the final three by strikeout. Los Angeles has one of the league's top bullpens this season, so Almonte doesn't figure to see much high-leverage work while he remains up in the majors.