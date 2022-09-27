Almonte (elbow) completed his third minor-league rehab outing Sunday and is expected to return to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Almonte gave up two runs over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Oklahoma on Sunday, though both scored after he exited the contest. The right-hander looked fine despite the unpleasant stat line, throwing 10 of 16 pitches for strikes and getting unlucky on one of the hits (a bloop single). Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has indicated that Almonte will be activated Wednesday as long as he doesn't encounter any physical setbacks, and the veteran reliever should return to a prominent place in the team's bullpen after posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB while notching seven holds and a save over his first 29 outings.