Almonte earned a hold against Colorado on Sunday, striking out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin gave up only one run but threw 92 pitches over five frames, and Almonte was brought in to protect a two-run lead in the sixth. The right-hander struck out two of the four batters he faced and registered his 10th straight scoreless outing. Almonte was outstanding in July, posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB while picking up a save and two holds over 9.2 innings. He has a sparkling 1.23 ERA across 27 appearances on the campaign.
