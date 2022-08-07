Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow tightness.

It's unclear when exactly Almonte picked up the injury, as he hasn't pitched since firing a scoreless frame Aug. 3 against San Francisco. The 28-year-old has a 1.15 ERA with one save and seven holds across 31.1 innings this season, and Chris Martin could move into a higher-leverage role with Almonte and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) on the IL.