Dodgers' Yency Almonte: Sim game upcoming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Almonte (elbow) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Almonte continues to take steps forward in his rehab, with the next chance to prove his health coming later in the week. He's been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 7 due to right elbow tightness.
