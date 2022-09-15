Almonte (elbow) threw 25 pitches to teammate Gavin Lux (neck) in a sim game Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Almonte was one of several injured Dodger pitchers who threw from a mound Wednesday, though he was the only one of the group who tossed to a hitter. The right-hander reportedly felt good during the sim game, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts describing his stuff as "coming out hot," per MLB.com. Almonte is expected to toss another sim game soon before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.