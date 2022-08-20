Almonte (elbow) isn't expected to be activated until the second week of September, as his recovery is progressing more slowly than expected, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Initial reports on Almonte suggested that he wasn't dealing with anything serious, and an MRI on his right elbow came back clean. However, it's somewhat concerning that he hasn't been able to work his way back into action as quickly as expected. Almonte last pitched Aug. 3, so the updated timeline indicates that he's slated to miss over a month of action. The right-hander has been a pleasant surprise when healthy, posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings while notching seven holds and one save.