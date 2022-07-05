McKinstry (neck) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
McKinstry will be thrown right into action, as according to Stephen, he's set to lead off and start at shortstop. He was placed on the 10-day injured list June 28 due to neck stiffness, making Friday the earliest that he can be activated. McKinstry will likely be evaluated over the next few days after seeing game action to determine whether he can return after the 10-day minimum.