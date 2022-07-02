site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Nearing rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McKinstry (neck) is getting close to a rehab assignment, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
McKinstry was only placed on the injured list Tuesday but fielded grounders Thursday and is now nearing a rehab assignment Friday. A minimum-length absence appears to be in play.
