McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Since Kevin Pillar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list, McKinstry will rejoin the Dodgers as a utility man after spending a month in the minors. Over 38 games in Oklahoma City this year, McKinstry has slashed .338/.424/.464 with two homers, 31 runs and 19 RBI. While the 27-year-old has some defensive versatility, he should serve as a depth option since Cody Bellinger is back in action Thursday.

