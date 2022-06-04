McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win against the Mets.
McKinstry was called up from Triple-A on Thursday and saw his first big-league action in over a month Friday. He struck out in his first at-bat before launching a 376-foot, two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. McKinstry has some pop -- he hit seven long balls in 158 at-bats with the Dodgers last season -- but isn't likely to receive enough playing time in the majors to be a viable fantasy asset.
