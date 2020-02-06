Domonic Brown: Playing days likely over

Brown recently told Matt Gelb of The Athletic that he's "ready to call it quits" and about "90 percent" sure that he'll retire from professional baseball.

Once one of baseball's top prospects and an All-Star for the Phillies in 2013, when he slugged 27 home runs, Brown's time in the majors came to an end only two years later. Between 2014 and 2015, Brown slashed just .233/.285/.349 (76 wRC+) with 15 long balls in 716 plate appearances, prompting the Phillies to outright him off the 40-man roster prior to the 2016 season. He stuck around in affiliated ball the following two years before spending the most recent two seasons in the Mexican League. Brown told Gelb that he plans to begin a coaching career as he moves on from his playing days.