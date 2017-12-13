Olmos has agreed to pitch with Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan for the 2018 season, the team's official site reports.

He spent 2017 notching a 2.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 87.1 innings with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate, but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2015.

