O'Flaherty (shoulder) was released by the Braves on Friday.

O'Flaherty has been recovering from left shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis during the past month, but was released by Atlanta in order to make room for Anthony Recker on the 40-man roster. During 22 games with the club this season, O'Flaherty posted a 7.85 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP in 18.1 innings out of the bullpen. The left-hander will continue to rehab while looking for to join another organization.