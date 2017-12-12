Fabio Castillo: Inks deal in Japan
Castillo signed a deal in Japan with the Seibu Lions on Tuesday, Yahoo! Japan reports.
Castillo finally saw his major-league dream realized over two brief appearances with the Dodgers last season, but he was ultimately designated for assignment later on in September. The 28-year-old is expected to start in Japan, whereas he was used in relief for much of his career stateside while playing in the minors.
