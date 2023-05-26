Michael Conforto RF SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, BAL3 Rostered 64% Michael Conforto is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, batting .370 (20 for 54) with seven homers in his past 14 games, and the Giants have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week. Sometimes it really is that easy.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 32 Matchups @OAK3, @ARI3 Rostered 24% Maybe you haven't fully bought into Marcell Ozuna's month of May in which he's hitting .343 (23 for 67) with eight home runs, but the Braves have, giving him everyday at-bats at DH. Their matchups this week, most notably a three-game series against the Athletics, make for a good time to roll the dice.

LaMonte Wade 1B SF San Francisco • #31 • Age: 29 Matchups PIT3, BAL3 Rostered 43% LaMonte Wade might be one of the most under-rostered hitters in Fantasy right now, offering superlative on-base skills and good power. He sits some against lefties, but the Giants have only one of those on the schedule this week while going up against the Pirates and Orioles rotations.

Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups SD3, OAK3 Rostered 43% No team has more favorable hitter matchups than the Marlins this week, who are going up against pitchers like Ryan Weathers, James Kaprielian, Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk. So it stands to reason that Bryan De La Cruz, who has hit .386 (17 for 44) with three homers in his past 12 games, will keep rolling.

Casey Schmitt SS SF San Francisco • #6 • Matchups PIT3, BAL3 Rostered 49% Just when you think Casey Schmitt is beginning to slow down, he goes and delivers another multi-hit game, keeping his batting average well above .300. He's contributing in enough ways that there's no reason to shy away from him with the Giants having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Matchups @HOU3, CLE4 Rostered 17% At least against righties, Eduoard Julien should get plenty of run at second base with Jorge Polanco sidelined by a hamstring injury, and the Twins are facing six righties in their seven games this week, including mashables like Brandon Bielak, Hunter Gaddis and Cal Quantrill. If Julien spends some time in the leadoff spot, as sometimes happens, even better.

Alex Kirilloff 1B MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 25 Matchups @HOU3, CLE4 Rostered 53% Alex Kirilloff has really had only one great day since returning from the minors, but the Twins continue to run him out there against righties, which should remain the case with six on the schedule this week. The matchups are good enough that I could see him adding a few more good days to the tally.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @OAK3, @ARI3 Rostered 47% Orlando Arcia continues to provide underrated production at the bottom of the Braves lineup and remains a quality fill-in at a position (shortstop) that's scarce on the waiver wire. That's especially true in a week when the Braves have the second-best hitter matchups, facing the Athletics for three games and then pitchers like Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson from the Diamondbacks rotation.

J.D. Davis 3B SF San Francisco • #7 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, BAL3 Rostered 48% You may have heard the Giants have good matchups this week. It's true! J.D. Davis may not be as regular a part of the lineup anymore, but he's in more often than not. The underlying data is strong enough that you may want to give him one more look if you're getting ready to bail.