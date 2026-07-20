Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Curtis Mead, Triston Peters

The second half just started, and you've already set your lineup once. Time to do it again.

That is, if your league treated the first weekend after the All-Star break, meaning Thursday through Sunday, as its own distinct scoring period. Some instead opted to combine it with the first full week for a supersized 11-day scoring period. If that's your league, then this article doesn't apply to you. Check back in during what will officially be known as Week 19 (July 27-Aug. 2), though it will almost certainly be known to you as something else due to your combined weeks throwing off the numbering scheme. Way to go.

For the rest of you needing to set your lineup again Monday, I have some hitters to stream, as usual. Also, as usual, I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Sleeper hitters for Week 18 (July 20-26) Curtis Mead 3B WAS Washington • #45 • Age: 25 Matchups @COL3, ARI3 Rostered 75% Though he still sits a little too often for my liking, Curtis Mead has caught fire again, batting .413 (19 for 46) with three homers in his past 12 games, and seems like a legitimate breakthrough hitter for the Nationals this season. Between his eligibility at first, second and third base and his upcoming series in Colorado, now seems like the perfect time to give him a try. J.J. Bleday LF CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups @SEA3, @STL3 Rostered 66% Another who went from breakout to fakeout in June, J.J. Bleday likewise has come roaring back here in July, batting .313 (10 for 32) with three home runs in his past nine games. The big jumps in average bat speed and fast-swing percentage are why you should remain hopeful in him this season, and the lack of lefties (just one) on the schedule is why you should remain hopeful in him this week. Heriberto Hernandez LF MIA Miami • #13 • Age: 26 Matchups @HOU3, SD3 Rostered 18% Heriberto Hernandez has been getting more regular playing time with Owen Caissie on the IL, and he deserves it, having hit .282 (37 for 131) with 12 homers and a .973 OPS in his past 40 games. There isn't much fault to be found in the underlying data set either, with the expected stats suggesting that Hernandez has actually underperformed overall, and I'm noticing this all in a week when the Marlins happen to have the fifth-best hitter matchups. Royce Lewis 3B MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 27 Matchups @CLE4, ATH3 Rostered 59% It'll take some time for Royce Lewis to pull his numbers out of the deep chasm they were in when the Twins sent him to the minors in mid-May, but he seems to be back on track as a hitter, batting .260 (34 for 131) with seven homers and an .806 OPS in 34 games since returning. The Twins are one of just 10 teams with seven games on the schedule this week. Gabriel Moreno C ARI Arizona • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups ATH3, @STL1, @WAS3 Rostered 78% It may seem like Gabriel Moreno has receded into irrelevance since returning from a stained oblique in early May, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Over his past 50 games, which is going back quite a ways, he's batting .343 with five homers and a .914 OPS, making him an excellent choice to capitalize on the Diamondbacks' second-ranked hitter matchups this week. Tristan Peters CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX3, HOU3 Rostered 26% The unlikeliest of All-Stars may actually have some use in Fantasy Baseball, despite his underwhelming power and speed numbers. Tristan Peters has hit right-handers to the tune of a .312 batting average and .863 OPS, and that's all the White Sox are scheduled to face this week. Mauricio Dubon LF ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 32 Matchups SD4, @BAL3 Rostered 70% The ability to slot Mauricio Dubon at four different positions makes him an easy recommendation whenever the Braves have favorable matchups, as they do this week. He doesn't excel at any one thing as a hitter, but the whole has been greater than the sum of the parts this year. Dylan Crews RF WAS Washington • #3 • Age: 24 Matchups @COL3, ARI3 Rostered 47% Though it seemed like Dylan Crews was coming into his own finally, his performance has receded since the calendar flipped to July. A series at Coors Field might wake him back up, though, and his multi-faceted skill set is enough for even those in three-outfielder leagues to take notice. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer 2B ATH Athletics • #44 • Age: 23 Matchups @ARI3, @MIN3 Rostered 16% Called up in late June and now filling in for Max Muncy at third base, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has the sort of high-contact, line-drive approach that should yield a high batting average, and it certainly has so far. He has the same limitations as Luis Arraez while not being nearly as proven, but he should be able to rack up some multi-hit games with the Athletics having the fourth-best hitter matchups this week. Ryan Waldschmidt CF ARI Arizona • #15 • Age: 23 Matchups ATH3, @STL1, @WAS3 Rostered 26% Ryan Waldschmidt just made it back from the minors, but it wasn't his performance vs. lefties that got him sent down. Small though the sample is, he's gone 10 for 29 (.345) against them and is now looking at four in a week when the Diamondbacks are facing two of the five worst pitching staffs in baseball. He's a big gamble since we don't know how this second stint will go (or how much he'll even play), but in five-outfielder leagues, gambles are par for the course.

Best hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Tigers @CHC3, KC4

2. Diamondbacks ATH3, @STL1, @WAS3

3. Nationals @COL3, ARI3

4. Athletics @ARI3, @MIN3

5. Marlins @HOU3, SD3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Mets @MIL3, LAD3

2. Dodgers @PHI3, @NYM3

3. Red Sox BAL3, TOR3

4. Mariners CIN3, @TEX3

5. Blue Jays TB4, @BOS3