Cole Carrigg CF COL Colorado • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups BAL3, STL3 Rostered 75% Cole Carrigg's numbers have slipped a bit of late, but he's still batting .302 with an .855 OPS at home, where the Rockies are playing all six of their games this week. The possibility for a big week from a power/speed threat with premium on-base skills is too enticing to pass up.

Walker Jenkins OF MIN Minnesota • #75 • Age: 21 Matchups DET3, @CHW3 Rostered 41% Walker Jenkins' first full week in the majors comes with a favorable hitter slate that includes Drew Anderson, Jose Urquidy and Anthony Kay, as well as a struggling Jackson Jobe and Sean Burke. Meanwhile, his hitting profile is so strong that I suspect we'll come to view him as must-start regardless of the matchups.

Willi Castro 2B COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 29 Matchups BAL3, STL3 Rostered 58% Willi Castro is startable everywhere but catcher in CBS Sports leagues and, like Cole Carrigg, is particularly productive at home, batting .310 with an .842 OPS there. Adding fuel to the fire is that the Rockies' schedule rates as the most favorable to hitters this week.

Tristan Peters CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups @HOU4, MIN3 Rostered 31% Tristan Peters heads into the weekend with a five-game home run streak, so he's worth a look just as a hot-hand play. Though the power surge may have the White Sox rethinking their stance on him as a platoon player, it's a moot point this week with seven righties on the schedule, all from the miserable Astros and Twins pitching staffs.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand 3B BAL Baltimore • #32 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL3, BOS4 Rostered 23% Christian Encarnacion-Strand's latest successes (he enters the weekend 8 for 14 with a homer and three doubles in his past three games) likely solidify his everyday role for the Orioles and their second-ranked hitter slate this week. That slate includes a trip to Coors Field and three games against left-handers, who Encarnacion-Strand has throttled to the tune of a .325 batting average and 1.136 OPS this year.

Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups @CIN3, NYY3 Rostered 51% Ty France is somehow available in half of CBS Sports leagues even though he's still sporting a .288 batting average and .862 OPS on the year, with little sign of those numbers abating. He has the same favorable matchups that Walker Jenkins does this week.

Tommy Edman 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups STL3, WAS3 Rostered 55% I've been pretty hard on Tommy Edman on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, pointing out that he doesn't have a ton to offer in Fantasy if he's no longer the base-stealer he was in his Cardinals days, but a more complete assessment would point out that his power numbers have ticked up slightly. The Dodgers have the third-best hitter matchups this week, featuring some of the most vulnerable pitchers in the Cardinals and Nationals rotations, and Edman is usable at three different positions.

Nate Lowe 1B CLE Cleveland • #46 • Age: 31 Matchups TOR3, DET4 Rostered 13% Nate Lowe has yet to make a big splash for the Guardians, but he should be able to take advantage of their fifth-ranked hitter slate, particularly with it being so righty-heavy. He's batting .286 with an .864 OPS against right-handers this season.

Travis Bazzana 2B CLE Cleveland • #37 • Age: 24 Matchups TOR3, DET4 Rostered 71% After going missing for a couple solid months, Travis Bazzana is showing signs of life again, batting .391 (9 for 23) in his past six games. The timing is ideal with the Guardians having such a favorable hitter schedule this week, which is likely to include a spot starter for both the Blue Jays and the Tigers.