Giants' Adrian Houser: Can't take advantage of run support

Houser didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-3 win over the White Sox, giving up three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander got handed a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Houser immediately gave it right back in the top of the fifth and got the hook after 79 pitches (55 strikes), taking him out of the equation for the win when the Giants broke the game open in the bottom of the frame. Houser has allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts, posting a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 27 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep that momentum going in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Colorado.