Giants' Adrian Houser: Dinged for eight hits in defeat

Houser (2-5) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Houser had a rough first inning, giving up two runs on two singles, two walks and a hit batsman. He recovered to record a 1-2-3 second, but the Rockies got to him for six more hits and two more runs before he was pulled with two outs in the fourth frame. Of the eight hits Houser allowed, seven were singles, but the one extra-base knock was a two-run homer off the bat of Jake McCarthy. Houser won back-to-back starts in mid-May but over his subsequent two outings he's given up seven runs on 15 hits over just 8.1 innings. His next start is lined up to be a road matchup in Milwaukee.