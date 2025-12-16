The Giants signed Houser to a two-year, $22 million contract with a club option for 2028 on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Houser showed more velocity and put together a bounce-back season in 2025, collecting a 3.31 ERA and 92:38 K:BB over 125 innings covering 21 starts between the White Sox and Rays. The veteran right-hander will turn 33 in February and lands in a favorable home environment in Oracle Park, but Houser's fantasy value will remain limited because of a lack of strikeouts.