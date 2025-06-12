Knizner is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Knizner will take a seat for Thursday's matinee after he had started behind the plate in each of the Giants' last three games. Logan Porter will get the nod at catcher in the series finale, but Knizner is expected to operate as the Giants' top backstop while Patrick Bailey (neck) is on the injured list. Since joining the Giants on June 4, Knizner has gone 1-for-11 with a walk over 12 plate appearances.