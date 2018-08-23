Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Back in Thursday's lineup

McCutchen will man right field and bat atop the order against the Mets on Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCutchen was held out of the lineup Wednesday as rumors swirled that he could be on his way out of town after being placed on revocable waivers earlier this week. There has yet to be word on whether McCutchen was claimed by another team, but it was reported by Robert Murray of The Athletic that San Francisco kept him on the bench Wednesday since the club was working toward a trade. Over 123 games this year, he's hit .255/.353/.412 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI and 11 stolen bases.