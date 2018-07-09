Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Collects three hits Sunday

McCutchen went 3-for-6 with an RBI in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Cardinals.

McCutchen got off to a rough 1-for-15 start in July, but he has delivered five hits, two RBI and a stolen base over his last three contests. The 31-year-old is slashing a respectable .262/.345/.422 through 88 games, with just enough power (nine homers) and speed (seven steals) to maintain mixed-league value.