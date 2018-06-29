Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Collects two hits in losing effort

McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

McCutchen has turned things on in the month of June, slashing .300/.342/.540 with five homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs and a pair of steals over 108 plate appearances. The 31-year-old should continue to provide modest contributions across the five main offensive fantasy categories while batting in the heart of the Giants' order.