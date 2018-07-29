Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Dealing with foot bruise

McCutchen was lifted from Sunday's tilt against Milwaukee due to a foot contusion, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

McCutchen suffered the injury after fouling multiple balls off his foot, although he was likely removed as a precaution. The issue shouldn't force him to remain out long, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

