Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Delivers 5-for-5 performance

McCutchen went 5-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI in the Giants' 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

McCutchen provided a jolt for San Francisco out of the leadoff spot, but with his hit total nearly matching the output (six) from the rest of his teammates combined, the Giants weren't able to take advantage of his constant presence on the bases. The 31-year-old is now slashing .278/.375/.500 with three home runs, six RBI and five runs in 14 games since the All-Star break.