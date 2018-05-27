Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Doubles in win
McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Cubs.
McCutchen had gone 0-for-11 since returning from a minor knee ailment May 22, so Saturday's healthy stat line should ease his owners' thoughts going forward. The 31-year-old is slashing .239/.346/.378 as he continues to try and climb out of his anemic start to the year. He has been able to provide decent counting stats (28 runs and 20 RBI) to help offset the negative value in average.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out Sunday with bruised knee•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sustains bruised knee Saturday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Starting in right field Friday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: X-rays come back clean•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....