Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Doubles in win

McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

McCutchen had gone 0-for-11 since returning from a minor knee ailment May 22, so Saturday's healthy stat line should ease his owners' thoughts going forward. The 31-year-old is slashing .239/.346/.378 as he continues to try and climb out of his anemic start to the year. He has been able to provide decent counting stats (28 runs and 20 RBI) to help offset the negative value in average.