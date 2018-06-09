Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Drives in run
McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Nationals.
McCutchen drove in a run during the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, cutting Washington's lead to just one. He's been heating up at the plate recently, collecting four straight multi-hit games. Through 61 games this season, he's batting .261 with six homers, 29 RBI and a .787 OPS.
