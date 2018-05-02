Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Exits after being hit by pitch
McCutchen was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with an apparent injury.
The reason for McCutchen's removal remains unclear at the moment, but he was hit on the elbow with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. While he was originally able to stay in the game for the next inning, the veteran outfielder was replaced by Gregor Blanco prior to the fourth inning. Consider him day-to-day for now.
