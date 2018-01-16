Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Expected to play corner outfield

McCutchen, who was acquired by the Giants on Monday via trade, was told he'll play a corner outfield spot for his new club in 2018, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

While McCutchen has primarily played center field throughout his professional career, the 31-year-old isn't completely unfamiliar with the corner outfield as he spent the first 13 games of the 2017 campaign in right field before a suspension to Starling Marte allowed him to shift back to center. It's unclear which corner spot the veteran outfielder will occupy next season, but either way, Hunter Pence is expected to line up opposite him. With McCutchen and Pence situated in the corners, the Giants could look to bring in a center fielder from outside the organization or turn to prospect Steven Duggar.