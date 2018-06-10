Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Gets day off Sunday

McCutchen is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

McCutchen will be stationed on the bench in what appears to be a routine day of rest for the red-hot right fielder. McCutchen has notched multi-hit performances in five of his last six starts and is slashing an elite .364/.348/.705 over his past 10 games. Mac Williamson starts in right field Sunday with Hunter Pence manning the other corner-outfield spot.